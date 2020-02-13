Watch The ‘Love Island’ Final Live With Free Cocktails At This Manchester Bar

It’s almost time to say goodbye to Winter Love Island…

While having a second series of Love Island a year is much appreciated by fans across the nation, the pain of losing it all over again is amplified when you realise you have to go through it twice a year. In just one week, the group chat will begin to crumble, and the memes that have been giving us life this past month will completely dissipate when the show inevitably comes to an end for another half a year.

But it’s not all doom and gloom – because Revolución De Cuba is hosting the ultimate Love Island viewing party, especially for the grande finale. Couple up with your best group of friends and grab a cocktail!

The Latin-inspired bar will be decked out just for the occasion, with beach-inspired decor, selfie-opps galore, and a free themed cocktail on arrival for all guests. Not only that, cocktails will be 2-4-1 all night long, so you can enjoy the final feeling like you’re right there in South Africa. Just minus the gorgeous weather, obviously.

The finale date has been confirmed by ITV as Sunday 23 February, where fans will be gifted with a one-hour-and-half special episode, showcasing the Islanders final moments in the villa with some of the best moments of the series.

The episode will be screened on Revolución De Cuba’s 127 HD screen, so you can really take in the drama on the night. Will Paige and Finn win the hearts of the nation? Will Shaughna win and steal the £50K for herself (like she truly deserves!). I guess we’ll find out on Sunday 23 February.

